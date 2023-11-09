Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of Waters worth $41,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 12.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

