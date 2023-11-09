Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $41,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $409.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore set a $475.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

