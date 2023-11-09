Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $41.64 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,523 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Autodesk worth $41,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

