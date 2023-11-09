Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $48.16 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $48,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $135.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

