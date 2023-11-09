Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.93 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $53,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 87.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 58,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $8,241,911 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME opened at $212.55 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

