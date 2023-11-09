Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $55.72 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Spotify Technology worth $55,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,454,000 after buying an additional 137,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

