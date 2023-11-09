Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $45,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $50.30.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

