Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.72% of Globant worth $54,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.15.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.