Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $109.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

