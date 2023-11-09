Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of United Rentals worth $40,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of URI opened at $436.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.37 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

