Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,362 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of 3M worth $60,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.