Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $40,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 101,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 229,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

