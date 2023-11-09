Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,314 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $48,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $256.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.70 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

