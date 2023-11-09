Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,305 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Albemarle worth $61,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ALB opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.15.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

