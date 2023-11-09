Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,343 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

