Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,277 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $46,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 471,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

