Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 352 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $45,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.