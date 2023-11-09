Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Cognex worth $46,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 32.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

