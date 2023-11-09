MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.06.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

