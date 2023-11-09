Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 334,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.19. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBLY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

