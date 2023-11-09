Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -458.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.