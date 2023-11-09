Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,787 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

