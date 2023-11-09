Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,947 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

