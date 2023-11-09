Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.3 %

DLTR opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

