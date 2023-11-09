Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $332.34 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.