Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

GPC stock opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.