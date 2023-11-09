Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $217.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

