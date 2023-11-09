Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $295.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

