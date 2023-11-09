Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

