Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PSTP opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

