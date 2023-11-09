Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $512,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

