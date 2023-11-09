Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,336,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

