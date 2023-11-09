Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,906,000 after acquiring an additional 429,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,868 shares of company stock worth $2,224,961 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson



Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

