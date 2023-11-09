Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 366,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 75,389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GWX opened at $28.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $646.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

