Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

