Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 13,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Mogo from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Mogo Trading Up 0.6 %
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.
