Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of MEG opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $778.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

