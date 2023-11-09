Morgan Stanley Cuts Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $14.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

STER opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.00 and a beta of 0.19. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

