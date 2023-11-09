Morgan Stanley Trims Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Target Price to $128.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.