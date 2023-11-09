Morgan Stanley Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $2.10

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.65 to $2.10 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Olaplex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,914. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Olaplex by 51.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 579.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 252,848 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

