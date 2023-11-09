Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 9,100.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $262.77 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $265.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $668,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,242,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,600,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,503. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

