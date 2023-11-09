Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Mosaic Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.63. 1,337,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

