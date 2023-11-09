Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi Sells 5,850 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSI opened at $309.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.76 and a twelve month high of $310.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 70.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

