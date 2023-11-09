Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 67,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $19.31.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1404 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 71.80%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Stories

