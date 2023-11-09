Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 364,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 563,944 shares.The stock last traded at $16.84 and had previously closed at $17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.