NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.74 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NanoXplore Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$365.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.05.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

