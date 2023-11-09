Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of Natera worth $71,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.