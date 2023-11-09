Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.34, but opened at $47.50. Natera shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 472,257 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

