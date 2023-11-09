National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $5.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$81.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.01. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$42.92 and a one year high of C$82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.