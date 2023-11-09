National Bank Financial Comments on Hecla Mining’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 24.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 557,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after buying an additional 728,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,840,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 131,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,286,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.